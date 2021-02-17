Advertisement

Montana high court upholds permit for proposed silver mine

Wednesday’s 5-2 ruling reversed a lower court decision from 2019 that said officials had failed to consider the potential damage to nearby streams(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Supreme Court says state officials conducted an appropriate review before granting a water permit for a proposed silver and copper mine that would run beneath a wilderness area near the Idaho border.

Wednesday’s 5-2 ruling reversed a lower court decision from 2019 that said officials had failed to consider the potential damage to nearby streams from Hecla Mining Co.’s proposed Rock Creek Mine.

The mine beneath the Cabinet Mountains near Noxon would employ about 300 people and cover almost 500 acres.

The state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was sued by the Clark Fork Coalition, Earthworks and other environmental groups after granting the water permit in 2018.

