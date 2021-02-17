Neibaur Dorsey, Dana Lee

PAUL—Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey, a 71-year-old resident of Paul, passed away unexpectedly in Wellington, Utah on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Dana was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on July 14, 1949, to Darwin Pfeifer and June Geneva (Staker) Neibaur. She was the second child born to this union. She has an older sister, Corinne, and younger siblings, Steve, Renea, Burke, and Ira.

She grew up in Paul where her dad was a potato farmer. She graduated from Minico High School in 1967. She then went to Ricks College and got her associates degree in education, then went to Utah State University earning her bachelor’s degree in education. She was a natural teacher at heart and loved children. While at USU she met Thomas Dorsey. They began dating and fell in love. They were married on October 9, 1970. To this union was born, Thomas Matthew, Carma Leigh, Jennifer Rebecca, and Marcus Darwin. She loved her children and grandchildren so much!

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life. She served in various callings and was happiest when she got to work with the youth and children. She loved the temple and spent as much time there as possible. She served a mission with Tom to the Jordan Valley branch for two years and then as chaplains at the Caldwell hospital for several years. If you knew her, you loved her and you knew that she loved you back.

She was preceded in death by Darwin Neibaur (father), Frank Dorsey (father-in-law), Zenna Dorsey (mother-in-law), and Shelley Neibaur (sister-in-law). She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Dorsey; children, Matt (Kristie), Carma Forsberg, Jennifer (Quinn) Jenson, and Marcus (Lynsey); June Neibaur (mother); her sisters, Corinne (Ron), and Renea (Doug); brothers, Steve, Burke, and Ira (Julie); sister-in-law, Marolyn VanWagenen (Ron); her grandchildren, Wyatt Dorsey, DeLaynie Dorsey, Weston Dorsey, McKenzie Forsberg (Jaxon Hill), Natalie Forsberg, Callie Forsberg, Elder Nolan Jenson, Thomas Jenson, Rebecca Jenson, Andrew Jenson, Zannah Dorsey, Max Dorsey, Metta Dorsey, and Nixon Dorsey; and countless nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the temple fund or missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

To assist in combating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.