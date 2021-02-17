Advertisement

New type of face mask reports extra protection against COVID-19

“It actively, not only stops the germs, it kills the germs.”
Graphene masks have been shown to actively kill germs not only stop them.
Graphene masks have been shown to actively kill germs not only stop them.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are stating people should wear two masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and many people are looking for an alternative.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been a lot of advancements in personal protective equipment. New studies show masks with graphene embedded in them help prevent the spread of COVID-19 even more than N95 masks, according to Medicevo President Ike Sutton. Graphene is a carbon that is implanted into the fabric of the masks. Any mask labeled with a 95 means it has a 95 bacterial filtration efficiency or BFE. Masks with graphene have been shown to have 98-99% BFE. Graphene also has another benefit.

“That it actively, not only stops the germs, it kills the germs,” Sutton said. “So, a typical masks is stopping the germs, so at the end of the day you’ve stopped germs, those germs are sitting on your mask. Where in this mask, when you wear it you’re not only stopping the germs but the actual activity of the graphene.”

For more information on graphene, masks visit medicevo.com.

