Northern Idaho woman dies after falling through ice on lake

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon...
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon that someone had gone onto the ice(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a northern Idaho woman died Tuesday after falling through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon that someone had gone onto the ice, likely to rescue a dog or another animal, and fell through.

Witnesses used a canoe and ropes to try to rescue the woman, but were unsuccessful.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled 77-year-old Leslie G. Daniels from the water a short time later. Daniels, who was from the Harrison area, was unconscious and could not be revived.

