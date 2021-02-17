Page, Dr. Glen E.

BURLEY—Dr. Glen E. Page, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 6, 1949, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Jim and Verna Page. He graduated from Filer High School and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. He married Jane Pratt in the Salt Lake Temple on January 7, 1972. Following medical school in 1981, they made their home in Burley where he loved being a physician.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Pratt Page of Burley; nine children, Eric (Janet) Page, Bill (Melanie) Page, Stephanie (Kevin) Bennett, Todd Page, Jason (Jennifer) Page, Amy (Clayton) King, Kaylee (Paul) Ludwig, Jessica (Drew) Peterson, and Jordan (Gabrielle) Page, all of Burley; 31 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

There will be a webcast available of the funeral service at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced.