Prosecuting attorney objects to motion for Lori Vallow Daybell to have cellphone in jail

A hearing on the defense’s request for cellphone use has not been set
Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood is objecting to the request by Lori Vallow Daybell's attorney to grant her limited access to a cellphone. (File image)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney filed a motion to get limited access to a cellphone for his client.

In court records, Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood is objecting to the request.

Woods says Vallow Daybell should not be treated differently than any other inmate at the Madison County Jail.

“The Defendant has provided no evidence or information justifying special cellphone privileges for the Defendant,” court records say.

A hearing on the defense’s request for cellphone use has not been set.

Vallow Daybell is charged with two counts of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence in relation to the disappearance of her two children.

