Refugee increase gives Twin Falls man hope to reunite with family

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gabe Abrehaley is originally from the Eastern African country of Eritrea. He spent eight years in a refugee camp in Ethiopia before gaining entrance to the United States.

He’s been in Idaho for about five years but hasn’t seen his family since leaving the Horn of Africa.

“It’s very hard, living away from your family,” Abrehaley said.

Currently, his family is living in Ethiopia, but change could soon come.

“It’s taken five years and she’s (his wife) not yet here,” Abrehaley said.

Gabe also has a son with his wife who was born after he left.

After an executive order from the Biden administration, the amount of refugees able to come to the United States is expected to increase to a cap of 125,000. Last year’s admittance cap was over 100,000 fewer refugees.

The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center said last year, it helped relocate about 60 refugees. They hope to work with 300 a year in the future, which is the number the center was at before the Trump administration.

“We are expecting that those numbers would go up,” said CSI Refugee Center Director Zeze Rwasama.

The increase could mean rejoining families like Abrehaley’s.

“The moment I heard about the increase of numbers, I thought about him,” Rwasama said. “I called him. I said ‘maybe this is the year you’ll be united with your wife and your child.’”

Abrehaley said his wife’s refugee status has been approved, but unknown circumstances have previously prevented her from taking the last step.

“Hopefully my family will be here soon,” Abrehaley said. “That’s my hope for with the increase of the refugee numbers.”

