Advertisement

Refugee increase gives Twin Falls man hope to reunite with family

The Biden administration is increasing refugee admittance to the U.S.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gabe Abrehaley is originally from the Eastern African country of Eritrea. He spent eight years in a refugee camp in Ethiopia before gaining entrance to the United States.

He’s been in Idaho for about five years but hasn’t seen his family since leaving the Horn of Africa.

“It’s very hard, living away from your family,” Abrehaley said.

Currently, his family is living in Ethiopia, but change could soon come.

“It’s taken five years and she’s (his wife) not yet here,” Abrehaley said.

Gabe also has a son with his wife who was born after he left.

After an executive order from the Biden administration, the amount of refugees able to come to the United States is expected to increase to a cap of 125,000. Last year’s admittance cap was over 100,000 fewer refugees.

The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center said last year, it helped relocate about 60 refugees. They hope to work with 300 a year in the future, which is the number the center was at before the Trump administration.

“We are expecting that those numbers would go up,” said CSI Refugee Center Director Zeze Rwasama.

The increase could mean rejoining families like Abrehaley’s.

“The moment I heard about the increase of numbers, I thought about him,” Rwasama said. “I called him. I said ‘maybe this is the year you’ll be united with your wife and your child.’”

Abrehaley said his wife’s refugee status has been approved, but unknown circumstances have previously prevented her from taking the last step.

“Hopefully my family will be here soon,” Abrehaley said. “That’s my hope for with the increase of the refugee numbers.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Latest News

The Panthers took on the Blue Devils in the 1A DII district tournament.
Dietrich knocks off Carey, to face Richfield in district championship
Bruins advance to semi-final
Twin Falls hosted Mountain Home Tuesday night in the opening round of the district tournament.
Twin Falls advances to semi-final after dramatic finish
Blue Devils advance to district championship
Blue Devils advance to district championship