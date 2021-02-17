Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

It is going to be windy again today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly again today as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have decreasing clouds today with some isolated snow and rain showers around as a disturbance passes by our area.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly before midnight and mainly in the higher terrain. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around during the evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. Snow is then likely tomorrow night as this storm system works its way through our area, and 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the northern part of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and all of Twin Falls County from 5pm tomorrow night through 5am Friday morning as slick road conditions are expected due to this snow. Friday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area.

The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be below average for this time of year once again as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Friday as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not really going to be an issue tomorrow, but it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Saturday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on Saturday are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry on these three days, although some isolated rain and snow showers are possible on Sunday and Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and the highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly before midnight and mainly in locations south of I-84. Cold with diminishing wind. Winds: WNW to WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Cold. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 6

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the evening. Chilly. Winds: SW to SE 5-15 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around during the evening. Cold. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 27

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Snow likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected. A little breezy. Winds: South to WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected. Winds: NE to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 18

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and warmer. High: 41 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 35 Low: 17

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Windy and chilly. High: 37 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 13

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warmer. High: 42 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 21

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 50 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 41 Low: 25

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 41

