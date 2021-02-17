Twin Falls advances to semi-final after dramatic finish

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mason Swafford hit the go-ahead three-pointer with under a minute left in the game and the Bruins ended up pulling away from Mountain Home, 46-40 in the first round of the Great Basin 7 tournament.

Nic Swensen led the team with 17 points, while Swafford added 13 points and Tyler Robbins scored 12.

For the Tigers, Brandon Bethel and Jon Tetrault both had 10 points.

The Tigers try to figure out their game plan in a late game timeout. (KMVT)

OTHER SCORE:

No. 3 Burley 58, No. 6 Canyon Ridge 31: Adam Kloepfer scored 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Stockton Page added 10 points and Conner Judd produced 10 points.

NEXT UP:

No. 4 Twin Falls at No. 1 Jerome: Thursday, February 18

No. 3 Burley at No. 2 Minico: Thursday, February 18

