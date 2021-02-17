Advertisement

View Twin Falls County comprehensive plan Wednesday night

The public can view the plan in-person or online via Zoom
Residents are invited to view the updated comprehensive plan on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Residents are invited to view the updated comprehensive plan on Wednesday, Feb. 17.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday night the Twin Falls County Commission hosts an in-person open house and Zoom meeting to go over the new comprehensive plan for Twin Falls County.

People can view the plan in-person from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in suite 1100 at 630 Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls, listen in over the phone or watch live via Zoom here. Access code information is listed in the graphic below.

For the past 4 years, the county commissioners have been working to update the comprehensive plan, which was last updated in 2008.

For more details on the plan, read them here.

