Wendell ‘eagle tree’ draws birdwatchers, the curious during peak season

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A popular sight in southern Idaho is the Eagle Tree, where upwards of 50 birds sit in the evening hours.

Peter Weir, who has lived in Hagerman since 1970 and is now a part of the Hagerman Valley Foundation, said he has spent many years studying the bald eagle and studying their habits.

The eagles arrive in the valley in late October, but January and February are peak times to see 70 to 80 birds in the tree.

They leave the tree early in the morning to go find food but arrive back around 5 p.m. where they rest for the night.

Eagles like to be left alone, but visitors can watch from the street.

“The road there it’s a narrow farm road, and there is an establishment there, it’s called WestPoint, and it’s a wonderful little café,” Weir said. “It’s Mexican food, clean as a whistle. They have a viewing window in back, and you can go in there if you want to be warm, or you can go alongside the highway, and that’s where most people go.”

The Hagerman Valley Foundation offers tours of the Eagle Tree and many other popular bird-watching sights in the area.

The birds typically leave the tree around March.

