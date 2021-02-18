Advertisement

2 officers accused of drinking, ignoring calls while on duty in Conn.

By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT/CNN) - Two police offers accused of drinking and ignoring service calls appeared in court Wednesday.

They were found at a hotel together when they were supposed to be on patrol, authorities said.

Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano are accused of drinking at Donovan’s in south Norwalk just before starting their shifts Oct. 9.

Once on the clock, police said they drank more alcohol in the department’s parking lot, where Laudano also took a hit of THC from a vape pen.

That evening, she allegedly continued to drink, this time in the parking lot of High Road School, with Dimeglio and a friend joining her for part of the time.

Laudano is accused of spending four hours there and ignoring two calls for service.

Police said both officers later checked into a hotel while still on the job for an overtime shift.

When dispatch couldn’t get a hold of Laudano, a supervisor tracked her down.

Police said the two were found in a room together “not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

Dimeglio and Laudano are charged with reckless endangerment, along with larceny for getting paid while allegedly not working.

Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child for allegedly drinking, then driving with her baby in the patrol car.

Dimeglio, a veteran officer, will seek a court rehabilitation program that could lead to his charges being dropped.

The attorney for officer Laudano told the judge his client will likely do the same.

Accelerated rehabilitation is a program for first-time offenders that allows them to avoid a guilty plea or trial and instead serve probation.

If they do so without any criminal violations, the charges are dismissed.

Both officers are suspended while an internal investigation continues. The case is scheduled to return to court May 24.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
The Twin Falls Senior Center is considered a lifeline for many, a place for the vulnerable to...
Twin Falls Senior Center prepares to re-open again after being shut down for almost one year
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma frozen alligators
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are stating people should wear two...
New type of face mask reports extra protection against COVID-19