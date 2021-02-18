3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.

Idaho State Police in a statement said before 4:30 p.m., Alexandria R. Fransden, 22, of Kimberly, drove northbound on 3500 East in a late-1990s SUV toward Addison Avenue, about three miles east of Twin Falls. At about the same time, William R. Rice, 60, of Murtaugh, drove westbound on Addison Avenue in a late-2010s SUV.

Idaho State Police said Fransden came to a stop at the intersection then proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield the right-of-way to Rice’s car. The cars collided in the intersection.

Rice and his passenger Verla K. Rice, 74, of Murtaugh, and Fransden were all taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

ISP said the crash is still under investigation.

