Boise State allotting 900 fans for series against Utah State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to declining Covid-19 case numbers and a plan reviewed by Central District Health, Boise State University can host 900 fans for both Wednesday and Friday’s games against Utah State.

Fans will have to clear a temperature and health screening prior to entry, but will not be tested for the virus.

Last week the team got to have 11 fans in attendance, now the Broncos have 889 more than that, which will make a difference in this crucial series.

The Aggies are 11-2 in Mountain West, one game better than the Broncos’ 12-3 mark. BSU last beat USU 70-61 on February 8 in Logan, Utah.

“The school administration and athletic administration have just been battling to try and do this in a way that would enhance the basketball experience and student-athletes’ experience,” Boise State head men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said. “It got my heart going a little bit, so I know if it made me feel like that, I can’t imagine what it’s going to make the players feel like.”

Tickets for each game range from $30-40, and will be sold to members of the Bronco Athletic Association and basketball season ticket holders, before going on sale to the general public.

Boise State will also set aside 200 tickets for students.

The school is evaluating attendance capacity for additional athletic events moving forward.

