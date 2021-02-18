Carey beats Mackay in thriller, Murtaugh falls in first state appearance since 2003

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey and Mackay needed overtime to decide a winner, and Carey did just enough to come out on top.

1A Division II state tournament

Carey 50, Mackay 46 (OT)

Mackay led by two at the half and the game went into overtime tied at 40, but Carey was able to make free throws down the stretch to advance to the state semifinal.

Kylie Wood had 30 points for Carey. The senior made two free throws in the last minute to seal the victory.

Other scores

Kendrick 46, Richfield 22

1A Division I state tournament

Lapwai 48, Murtaugh 33

Murtaugh trailed by just one at the half, but Lapwai pulled away in the second to spoil the Red Devils’ first state tournament appearance since 2003.

Amanda Elorietta had nine points for Murtaugh in the loss.

Murtaugh will play in a consolation game Thursday at 2 p.m. against Liberty Charter.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.