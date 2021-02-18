Advertisement

CSI education program offering many entryways into the profession

“There are multiple ways that you can get into this really engaging profession.”
One of the more versatile programs at the College of Southern Idaho exists in their education...
One of the more versatile programs at the College of Southern Idaho exists in their education department. That's the topic of this week's From Learning to Leading.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the more versatile programs at the College of Southern Idaho exists in its education department. That’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

CSI’s education program covers a large spectrum of opportunities for students. Students can get a technical certificate, go into early childhood development or study elementary, secondary and special education teaching.

CSI said they are really trying to get people to fall in love with the craft of teaching and to be creative in the ways education is done in modern-day classrooms.

“I think one of the things that we try to tell people is like there’s no one way of doing things,” said Education instructor Samra Culum. “I think we try to model that as a program at CIS there’s not one entryway to the profession there are multiple ways that you can get into this really engaging profession.”

Offering an associate of arts degree, she says many students transfer to Idaho State University or Boise State Univesity, but a lot of the time they end up staying in the Magic Valley and teaching where they grew up.

