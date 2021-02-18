Advertisement

CSI volleyball can’t pull off upset of No. 16 Salt Lake

The Bruins swept the Golden Eagles in SWAC play.
The Bruins swept the Golden Eagles in SWAC play.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 16 Salt Lake Community College swept the College of Southern Idaho in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.

Taylor Burnham led CSI with 16 kills and Savannah Taosoga produced 12.

Kerra Trimble and Miyu Tsurumaki both posted 13 digs, while Saryiah Kahakai added 10.

CSI falls to 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

The Golden Eagles look to bounce back against third-ranked USU Eastern next Wednesday.

