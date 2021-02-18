CSI volleyball can’t pull off upset of No. 16 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 16 Salt Lake Community College swept the College of Southern Idaho in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.

Taylor Burnham led CSI with 16 kills and Savannah Taosoga produced 12.

Kerra Trimble and Miyu Tsurumaki both posted 13 digs, while Saryiah Kahakai added 10.

CSI falls to 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

The Golden Eagles look to bounce back against third-ranked USU Eastern next Wednesday.

