CSI volleyball can’t pull off upset of No. 16 Salt Lake
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 16 Salt Lake Community College swept the College of Southern Idaho in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.
Taylor Burnham led CSI with 16 kills and Savannah Taosoga produced 12.
Kerra Trimble and Miyu Tsurumaki both posted 13 digs, while Saryiah Kahakai added 10.
CSI falls to 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
The Golden Eagles look to bounce back against third-ranked USU Eastern next Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.