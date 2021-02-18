Experts: Remain vigilant while waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Magic Valley encourage people to remain vigilant when waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Both St. Luke’s and South Central Public Health District say the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the Magic Valley is down.

While this is a good thing, community members can’t forget to wear their face masks, wash their hands and watch their distance.

As more people are becoming eligible to receive the vaccine, it is becoming harder to get an appointment.

Idaho is only receiving 12% of the federal allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s definitely a marathon and not a sprint. If we get more vaccine, then we can pick up the pace a little,” said Logan Hudson with the South Central Public Health District. “Maybe get more providers on board then we can start running a little faster than that, but just hang in there and we will get there. Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated, but nobody wants to be done with this more than Public Health and St. Luke’s, and it doesn’t do us any good to wait.”

Both St. Luke’s and South Central Public Health say Idaho is expecting to get a lot more vaccine in march, and hopefully that will speed up the process.

They are hopeful for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be passed as well, so the state can start receiving that.

