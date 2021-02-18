Florida names day for Twin Falls-based organization that provide beds to children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace has more than 250 chapters nationwide, tackling the problem of child bedlessness throughout the United States.

Luke Mickelson started Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2012 in Twin Falls.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes a bed is essential for a child to have the best physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

Mickelson said that’s why volunteers work hard to sponsor build days and Bunks Across America.

Seeing the organization’s impact throughout the world, the state of Florida has officially declared Feb. 20 “National Sleep in Heavenly Peace Day.”

Mickelson, the president and CEO, said this is a huge step in raising awareness toward a big problem.

“Ending child bedlessness day, not necessarily ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace Day’, which would be cool, but at least recognizing and raising awareness that there are children that need help with beds, that’s our ultimate goal, and this is a really big step,” Mickelson said.

This Saturday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be building 150 beds in the state of Florida to recognize the day.

Mickelson hopes more states will recognize the problem, including Idaho, where the organization began.

