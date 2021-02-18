Lighthouse advances to state semifinal, Camas County falls in opening round

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian athletics moved up to 1A Division I this year, but that hasn’t stopped the Lions from finding their way into the state final four.

1A Division I state tournament opening round

Lighthouse Christian 53, Lakeside 40

Lighthouse lead by as many as 22 in their win over Lakeside in the first round of the state basketball tournament.

Kynlee Thornton, who made a near-half court as time expired in the first quarter, had a game-high 24 points for the Lions. Jordan Wolverton added 13 points.

Lighthouse will play Prairie at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Other scores:

1A Division II state tournament opening round

Tri-Valley 48, Camas County 35

Tri-Valley got out to a 16-point halftime lead and was able to keep the Camas County Mushers at bay in the second to advance to the state semifinal.

Alyssa Whittle for Camas County led all scorers with 16.

Jossy Jones had 13 for the Titans in the win.

Camas County will play in a consolation game Thursday at noon against Mullan.

