Low COVID-19 rates allow St. Luke’s to permit visitors in hospitals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has been limiting how many people can come into the hospital to visit patients.

During the height of the pandemic, the hospital did not allow any visitors in to see patients.

The numbers have dropped enough in the state that they are now allowing non-COVID patients to have one visitor.

Dr. Joshua Kern said that it has been a balancing act to keep infection rates down, and if they go up again, the visitation policy may need to be revised.

“When there’s widespread viral transmission in the community and high positivity rates,” Kern said, “having visitors in the hospital isn’t as safe because we know that we’re putting people at risk that are in a vulnerable position.”

COVID positive patients will still not be allowed any visitors.

The full policy on visitors in the hospital can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.