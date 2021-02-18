New flight from Twin Falls to Denver set to take off in May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Travelers in southern Idaho will have another option to fly starting this spring.

The Twin Fall City Council approved an agreement Tuesday with SkyWest Airlines that will establish a nonstop flight to Denver.

Twin Falls and the Magic Valley Airport have been trying to get the new flight brought to town after a proposal was first submitted in 2019.

The Denver flight will open up many new destinations from the Magic Valley as well as bring more people to the area.

“So, it’ll bring a lot of options besides just flying to what is a major market for us out there in Denver,” said airport manager Bill Carberry. “It’ll get them to so many different connections for folks, and conversely, it’ll bring people to our community for the outdoors, for tourism. Those types of things.”

Tickets for the new flight go on sale on Feb. 23, with the first flight will take off on the afternoon of May 12.

