Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Thursday, February 18, 2021

We are going to have increasing clouds today with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around during the evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. Snow is then likely tonight as this storm system works its way through our area, and 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected tonight in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected tonight in the higher elevations. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the northern part of Blaine County, the northern part of Camas County, the southern part of Cassia County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and all of Twin Falls County from 5pm tonight through 6am tomorrow morning as slick road conditions are expected due to this snow.

It is also going to be cold again today as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around tomorrow and tomorrow night as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system works its way through our area. New snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is also possible between tomorrow morning and Saturday morning. Saturday is then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area.

The temperatures tomorrow and Saturday are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers as a cold front works its way through our area. Wednesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the evening. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: West to South 5-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around during the evening. Cold. Winds: West to South 5-15 mph. High: 28

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Snow likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. A little breezy. Winds: South to WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations. Cold. Winds: NE to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: West to SE 5-20 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. New snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible. Becoming breezy. Winds: South to West 5-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected. A little breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: NE to West 5-15 mph. Low: 17

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Windy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 13

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 41 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 21

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 50 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 41 Low: 26

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 48 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 40 Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Colder and a little breezy. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow showers around. Colder. High: 35

