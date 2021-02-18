Advertisement

Twin Falls Senior Center prepares to re-open again after being shut down for almost one year

“We are very excited about that because it’s been a long time since we’ve had our congregants here with us”
The senior center will be opening on March 1st, 2021 after being shut down for almost a year.
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be opening on March 1, after being shut down for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Senior Center is considered a lifeline for many, a place for the vulnerable to get out and socialize with friends.

After being shut down for almost a year, the center is almost ready to welcome back the community in a safe and socially distanced reopening.

The Twin Falls Senior Center shut its doors on March 12 and is preparing to open again on March 1.

“That’s what we are excited about, to have that socialization for our seniors again,” said Barbara Mercer, the interim executive director for the center. “We’ve had them coming to the doors to pick up their meals, but it’s not the same, so having them be able to socialize again, be together.”

Only 50 people will be able to come each day because of Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 3 guidelines.

Beginning March 1, people will have to call the senior center each morning to make a reservation.

“We’ll be allowing the first 50 people who call to come in and eat with us again at 12, noon,” Mercer said. “So we are very excited about that because it’s been a long time since we’ve had our congregants here with us.”

The number of meals being delivered through the Meals on Wheels Program grew to over 250 meals a day throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brittany Nelson, who is involved with the center, said the senior center provides more than just a meal.

“Sometimes this is the only meal that they do get, and it’s amazing how big of an impact these meals make on their lives,” Nelson said.

Nelson has been involved with the center for five years.

The center will be taking all the necessary precautions to stay healthy.

“We’ll have them sitting 6 feet apart,” Mercer said. “They’ll have to wear their masks when they are in here prior to eating, but at least they’ll be able to talk to each other and catch up on things that have happened in the past year.”

They will also be offering a free exercise class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Just like the meal, people will need to call every morning to make a reservation for that.

Reservations can be made by calling 208-734-5084 or 208-734-5089.

