Wendell shocks Valley; advances to 2A district championship

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 2 seed Wendell trailed No. 1 seed Valley by ten entering the fourth quarter. It didn’t seem to bother them.

The Trojans held the Vikings to just five points in the final period of regulation to force overtime, where the Trojans pulled over the improbable 53-45 win.

Omar Campos paced the Vikings with 13 points.

Isaac Slade led the Trojans with 17 points, while Joe DeMasters added 14 points and Zane Kelsey scored 13.

Now the No. 2 seed is in the driver’s seat to state. Whoever comes out of Declo-Valley match-up has to beat Wendell twice in the district championship.

Future Games:

No. 3 Declo at No. 1 Valley: Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Declo/Valley vs. Wendell: Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

3A DISTRICT PLAYOFFS:

Kimberly 43, Filer 26

Gooding 38, Buhl 35

Future Games:

No. 3 Filer at No. 2 Gooding: Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Filer/Gooding at No.1 Kimberly: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

