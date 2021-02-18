Advertisement

Wendell shocks Valley; advances to 2A district championship

Trojans rally in fourth quarter, despite double-digit deficit
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 2 seed Wendell trailed No. 1 seed Valley by ten entering the fourth quarter. It didn’t seem to bother them.

The Trojans held the Vikings to just five points in the final period of regulation to force overtime, where the Trojans pulled over the improbable 53-45 win.

Omar Campos paced the Vikings with 13 points.

Isaac Slade led the Trojans with 17 points, while Joe DeMasters added 14 points and Zane Kelsey scored 13.

Now the No. 2 seed is in the driver’s seat to state. Whoever comes out of Declo-Valley match-up has to beat Wendell twice in the district championship.

Future Games:

No. 3 Declo at No. 1 Valley: Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Declo/Valley vs. Wendell: Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

3A DISTRICT PLAYOFFS:

Kimberly 43, Filer 26

Gooding 38, Buhl 35

Future Games:

No. 3 Filer at No. 2 Gooding: Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Filer/Gooding at No.1 Kimberly: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert

Latest News

The Bruins swept the Golden Eagles in SWAC play.
CSI volleyball can’t pull off upset of No. 16 Salt Lake
Trojans advance to district championship
Lighthouse advances to state semifinal, Camas County falls in opening round. Lighthouse will...
Lighthouse advances to state semifinal, Camas County falls in opening round
Boise State's Derrick Alston goes up for a lay-up against UNLV on February 13.
Boise State allotting 900 fans for series against Utah State