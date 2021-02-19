Buhl investigation

Advertisement

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another man, her alleged husband was also dead inside the home.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —KMVT has received several calls about an alleged murder in Buhl. Buhl police department has confirmed that there is an open investigation, but no other details have been confirmed.

KMVT did talk with family members last night of one of the people killed in the incident.

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another man, her alleged husband was also dead inside the home.

“On February 14th my beautiful mother was found to have been tragically taken from this world by someone who she was supposed to have been safe with. I don’t wish to leave her legacy a tragic one, with the pain and trauma that occurred to be smeared online. I wish for us to remember her sparkle, magic, laugh and love for all.” said Beck’s family.

If you would like to donate and help the Beck’s family here is a link.

In hopes of preventing others from what the family calls domestic abuse, they asked KMVT to share the national domestic hotline.

If you are involved in an abusive relationship, you can call 1-800-799-safe. Advocates are also available for chatting at the-hotline.org.

