Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has transformed into a country-wide outpouring of support.

It all started when 89-year-old Bob Hoke decided to go around placing handwritten letters on his neighbor’s doors. Asking them to leave out their aluminum cans so he could then crush them and recycle them. He said he was looking for a way to help pay some of the bills they are having a hard time covering right now. Bob and his wife Marilyn live on Social Security and some of their more costly expenses, such as Bob’s need for insulin, add up.

“I was floored with the response that I got just on the cans,” said Bob Hoke.

What a beautiful community we live in. ❤️ I'm so proud to call the Magic Valley my home. I posted a call for action last... Posted by Monica Jacob McCue on Monday, February 15, 2021

Seeing Bob’s work transpire on social media, Monica McCue wanted to do more for Bob than just give him cans. Talking to her group of family and friends to see if they were willing to join her in her efforts to raise some money for the Hokes.

“I was going to collect cans and also take him a gift card to Ridley’s, the local grocery store in Buhl,” McCue said. “If anybody wanted to also pitch in for that I would be more than willing to take it for them.”

McCue’s efforts paid off. In all, she said 34 families in six different states donated enough money to get Bob $1,000 in gift cards. Also inspiring some of her friends to cover Bob and Marilyn’s water bill for the next month.

“I know I just have this awesome community of friends,” McCue said. “That makes me cry. My friends and family are so giving.”

The giving did not stop with McCue and her friends and family, Bob and Marilyn are receiving letters and cards from neighbors, friends and even children in their community daily. They are also getting lots of aluminum cans that Bob is busy crushing.

“I don’t know how to thank them,” Bob said. “I pray for them every night that they are blessed, and I just don’t know how to thank everybody. I would like to put my arms around all of them and hug them, but I can’t. "

