Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four....

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had 37 points, breaking a 4A state tournament record, in Burley’s win over Middleton Thursday night.

Burley 57, Middleton 48

Kelsie Pope had 14 points for the Bobcats. Pope and Whiting combined for 51 of Burley’s 57 points on the night.

Burley advances to the semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. against Blackfoot.

1A D1 state semifinal

Prairie 50, Lighthouse Christian 32

Lighthouse Christian led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter but Prairie dominated the rest of the way, stopping the Lions title hopes in the semifinals.

Lauren Gomez had 11 points for Lighthouse Christian.

The Lions will play for third-place Friday at noon.

2A state tournament opening round

New Plymouth 44, Valley 28

Valley played well defensively, but couldn’t find enough offensive firepower to overcome New Plymouth.

Makenna Kohtz had 11 points to lead the Vikings in the loss.

Valley plays Soda Springs Friday at 2 p.m. in a consolation game.

