Advertisement

Colorado Court of Appeals orders former Idaho nurse Krystal Lee Kenney to be resentenced

Judge said they believe the Teller County Court wrongly sentenced
Lee pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge, a Class 6 felony and sentenced to three...
Lee pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge, a Class 6 felony and sentenced to three years in prison(KMVT)
By Nicole Heins and Ashley Franco
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV)—The Colorado Court of Appeals has thrown out the sentencing for a former Idaho nurse imprisoned in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder in Woodland Park.

According to court records obtained by our sister station, Thursday a Colorado judge said they believe the Teller County Court wrongly sentenced Krystal Lee outside of the maximum term limits.

Lee pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence charge, a Class 6 felony and sentenced to three years in prison. According to the court papers filed in the Colorado Court of Appeals, they argue the maximum sentence, without aggravating factors, for a Class 6 felony is 18 months. The papers go on to say Lee says her aggravated sentence is unconstitutional.

In a phone call, Lee’s attorney, Dru Nielsen, told 11 News reporter Ashley Franco “She (Krystal) is serving an unconstitutional and unlawful sentence.”

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office would not comment on the matter Thursday night. The case will be sent back to the Teller County Court to have Lee re-sentenced.

Lee is serving her sentence at the Colorado Women’s Correctional Facility.

She took a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office in exchange for information on Kelsey Berreth’s death.

Lee told investigators Patrick Frazee had killed his fiance with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving day of 2018.

Read court documents.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Searchers found two Jerome snowmobilers safe after not returning home Tuesday night from the...
Jerome snowmobilers found safe at South Hills warming hut

Latest News

Morley says it will take multiple years to complete, and the money will come from grants and...
Heyburn creates master plan to update Riverside Park
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Residents in the community want to see Riverside Park developed more. The Heyburn park brings...
Heyburn creates master plan to update Riverside Park
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases