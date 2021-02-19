Advertisement

Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. They will dress in sparkling new looks custom made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold.(Source: Disney, Matt Stroshane, photographer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World in Florida turns 50 in October.

To help celebrate, Mickey and Minnie will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting.

Disney officials on Friday unveiled the first details of how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the sprawling theme park resort has faced in its nearly 50 years.

Last fall, the company announced layoffs for 28,000 workers from its parks division due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues.

LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Mich. Pfizer plant