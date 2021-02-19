Heyburn creates master plan to update Riverside Park

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Heyburn has spent the past few years updating its comprehensive plan — which was last updated in 2009, asking residents what they would like to see in the community.

“Overwhelmingly they have told us they want more opportunities along the river,” said Tony Morley, the city administrator. “They want better river access, more recreation. They want parks, things like that, more trails, more walking paths.”

In order to do that, they needed a plan, which the Heyburn City Council passed during the most recent meeting.

“They’ve kind of helped refine and put it together,” Morley said. “It’s become a group effort, as far as the city administration. They got behind this and created the vision on how they want this to be.”

The Riverside Park Plan includes increasing access to the Snake River, more parking, more areas for picnics and barbeques as well as updating the irrigation system.

Morley said it will take multiple years to complete, and the money will come from grants and community donations.

“All of those things cost money, and the city is not going to go out and spend money to do that right away,” he said. “We are going to try to capture as many grant opportunities as we can, and have some opportunities for the community to get involved and do some things. It’s going to become a community effort.”

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, which sits right at Riverside Park, said this project will bring more people to the area.

“So this is going to be a really great opportunity for people to picnic, get together with family, those kinds of things,” said Penne Main, the president of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. “It’s going to be a tremendous impact on our area.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.