House approves emergency rental help for Idaho residents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 59-8 on Friday to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature.

The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald Trump’s coronavirus rescue bill signed into law in December.

President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban through the end of March.

It’s part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

