Idaho sees first confirmed case of South African COVID-19 variant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)) — A man living in Southwest Idaho is the state’s first confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says.

IDHW said he recently traveled internationally and is thought to have been exposed before coming back to Idaho.

Southwest District Health epidemiologists are helping to find people who may have had close contact, and will monitor them for symptoms.

The department did not release the condition of the person infected.

The variant, which is often referred to as the South African COVID variant, has been reported in 10 states, according to the department.

“We are not surprised to find this virus in Idaho” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Division of Public Health. “As we just learned from Boise City’s wastewater testing program this week, variant strains have arrived in the state.”

The Idaho Bureau of Labratories is expanding testing to identify other strains of the virus, according to the department.

The department is reminding everyone to wear masks, social distance, and stay home when sick. The department is also encouraging everyone to get vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them.

