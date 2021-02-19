Advertisement

Idaho sees first confirmed case of South African COVID-19 variant

The Idaho Bureau of Labratories is expanding testing to identify other strains of the virus, according to the department
Southwest District Health
Southwest District Health(AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)) — A man living in Southwest Idaho is the state’s first confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says.

IDHW said he recently traveled internationally and is thought to have been exposed before coming back to Idaho.

Southwest District Health epidemiologists are helping to find people who may have had close contact, and will monitor them for symptoms.

The department did not release the condition of the person infected.

The variant, which is often referred to as the South African COVID variant, has been reported in 10 states, according to the department.

“We are not surprised to find this virus in Idaho” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Division of Public Health. “As we just learned from Boise City’s wastewater testing program this week, variant strains have arrived in the state.”

The Idaho Bureau of Labratories is expanding testing to identify other strains of the virus, according to the department.

The department is reminding everyone to wear masks, social distance, and stay home when sick. The department is also encouraging everyone to get vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Searchers found two Jerome snowmobilers safe after not returning home Tuesday night from the...
Jerome snowmobilers found safe at South Hills warming hut

Latest News

With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
2 Florida women dressed as grannies for vaccine