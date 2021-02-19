Jerome takes down Twin Falls; moves onto district championship

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Michael Lloyd had game-high 24 points and the No. 1 seed Jerome Tigers are bound for the district championship after the 53-42 win over Twin Falls.

Also pacing the Tigers, Gavin Capps, who had 13 points, while Scott Cook chipped in 10.

Nic Swensen led the Bruins with 13 points and Tyler Robbins added 11.

OTHER SCORES:

No. 3 Burley 37, No. 2 Minico 33: Adam Kloepfer scored 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Conner Judd added ten.

No. 5 Mountain Home 42, No. 6 Canyon Ridge 41: The Riverhawks have been eliminated from contention.

Future Games:

No. 5 Mountain Home at No. 4 Twin Falls (Loser-Out) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Burley at No. 1 Jerome (District Championship) on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Mountain Home/Twin Falls at No. 2 Minico (Loser-Out) on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

