Kay, Robert Brent

BURLEY—Robert Brent Kay was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Merlin Leon and Florence W Morgan Kay.

Robert lived the first five years of his life on a ranch in the shadow of the Teton mountains. The next six years were a drastic change because his dad took a job with a petroleum company and drilled wells. They lived in a mobile home and moved two to three times every year until he was 11 years old. At that time his family purchased a small farm near Rupert. He learned to work milking cows, plowing fields, and hoeing beets.

He was very athletic and enjoyed high school athletics at Minico High School where he was a state champion wrestler his senior year. He served a full-time mission to Germany and then attended college at Brigham Young University. He married Jackie Bailey in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and they had three children, Justin, Shannon, and Logan.

After graduating from BYU, he worked as a quality control supervisor at J R Simplot, moved on to Amalgamated Sugar Company as a chemist, and then switched careers and sold life and health insurance. He purchased Papa Kelsey’s of Burley in the early 90s and ran the restaurant until his retirement.

Bob served as a counselor in the bishopric, as a bishop, and as a counselor in the Burley Idaho West Stake presidency. He and his wife spent a year in Germany on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He spent his free time golfing, fly fishing, hunting, attending BYU football games, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 51 years; his three children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; and six siblings.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, he passed away at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 74 of terminal brain cancer. He had a positive and lasting influence for good on those around him and is greatly missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To continue in assisting to mitigate the on-going effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.