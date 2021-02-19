Monson’s big day helps Filer into state semifinals

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state tournament, Filer held off Marsh Valley behind Alexis Monson’s 23 points.

Filer 58, Marsh Valley 49

Monson scored twice after Marsh Valley cut the lead to two late in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles away. Monson added nine rebounds.

“What was going through my mind was like really to get our end goal which is to get to the state championship and really just try help, my team, out,” Monson said. “I really didn’t even feel anything besides like, ‘all Monson’s big day helps Filer to state semifinals right, I want to win, let’s push through this.’”

Mckynlee Jacobs had 12 for the Wildcats.

Filer plays Sugar-Salem Friday at 5 p.m. for a chance to go to the state championship game.

