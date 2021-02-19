Advertisement

Monson’s big day helps Filer into state semifinals

Alexis Monson had 23 points in Filer’s 58-49 win over Marsh Valley
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state tournament, Filer held off Marsh Valley behind Alexis Monson’s 23 points.

Filer 58, Marsh Valley 49

Monson scored twice after Marsh Valley cut the lead to two late in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles away. Monson added nine rebounds.

“What was going through my mind was like really to get our end goal which is to get to the state championship and really just try help, my team, out,” Monson said. “I really didn’t even feel anything besides like, ‘all Monson’s big day helps Filer to state semifinals right, I want to win, let’s push through this.’”

Mckynlee Jacobs had 12 for the Wildcats.

Filer plays Sugar-Salem Friday at 5 p.m. for a chance to go to the state championship game.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Searchers found two Jerome snowmobilers safe after not returning home Tuesday night from the...
Jerome snowmobilers found safe at South Hills warming hut

Latest News

Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four....
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four....
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four
The Jerome Tigers get a little shootaround in before hosting Burley.
Jerome takes down Twin Falls; moves onto district championship
The Tigers swept the Bruins of Twin Falls this season in two regular season meetings and one...
Jerome, Burley advance to district championship