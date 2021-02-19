New Arcade bringing entertainment to Mini-Cassia area

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A new form of entertainment is coming to the city of Burley.

This Monday Arcadia hosted their soft opening. This location is filled to the brim with both modern-day and retro arcade games and the owners are excited for its grand opening on March 15.

Owned and operated by Alex and Ryley Mortensen, the son and daughter-in-law of those responsible for the Albion Haunted Mansions say they felt like this form of entertainment was highly needed in Burley.

“I had a guy the other day he told me it’s not the kids that are excited about this, said Alex Mortensen. “It’s the 50-year-old guys like me who want to come to play the old games, so people of all ages are excited about it.”

They have also partnered up with Kiwi Loco to serve frozen yogurt, and Arcadia will also be serving some food items when their kitchen gets up and running.

