Advertisement

Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A scene that sounds like it was written for an 80s sitcom played out in metro Orlando earlier this week.

Officials say two women appeared at a COVID-19 vaccine site dressed as elderly women in an attempt to get the shot.

Florida is currently prioritizing people 65 years and older, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

Officials at the site called police after the women’s birth dates on their ID cards did not match what they used to register.

They also had vaccine cards showing they had already received their first doses.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” said Dr. Raul Pino of Florida Department of Health.” So I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their 20s.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were actually 44 and 34 years old. Responding police issued them warnings for trespassing.

It’s not known if they also dressed up to get their first doses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Searchers found two Jerome snowmobilers safe after not returning home Tuesday night from the...
Jerome snowmobilers found safe at South Hills warming hut

Latest News

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
2 Florida women dressed as grannies for vaccine
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity