Robinson, Nedra Ann

February 11, 2021, age 76
HANSEN—Nedra Ann Robinson, a 76-year-old resident of Hansen, Idaho, passed from this life Thursday, February 11, 2021, with her family by her side.

Nedra was born August 16, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, to Darrell Eugene (Dack) Whittle and Rettie Elizabeth Gorringe Whittle. She joined older siblings Robert and Geaneen. Nedra attended elementary through high school in Oakley, Idaho. She married James L. Robinson November 1, 1963, and together they had four daughters.

Nedra worked in the dry-bean breeding program at the University of Idaho Research Center in Kimberly, Idaho for 25 years. She was a talented seamstress and wonderful homemaker. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nedra taught Primary from the age of 13 until she was 35. She was an active supporter of all her daughters’ endeavors. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and made many memories with and for them.

Nedra is survived by her husband, James L. Robinson of Hansen; children, Nanette (Clay Jackson) Robinson of Nampa, Monica Robinson of Buhl, Susie (Don) Adamson of Gooding, and Nicki (Rulon Wartluft) Robinson of Eden; grandchildren, Tucker Beglan of Boise, Caleb Jackson of Meridian, Chance Adamson of Gooding, Rachael (Steven) Gibson of Norfolk, Virginia, Tristen Adamson of Gooding, Decker Prescott of Kimberly, and Opal Adamson of Gooding; great-grandson, Leroy Adamson; sister, Geaneen Blauer of Ephraim, Utah; sisters-in-law, Joan Whittle of Oakley, Marj (Leland) Gorringe of Oakley, Jerilyn (Rich) Madden of Oakley, Karen (Les) England of Oakley, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nedra was preceded in death by her mother, Rettie; and her father, Darrell (Dack) Whittle; her brother, Robert Whittle; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Dorothy Robinson;

brother-in-law, Clyde Blauer; sister-in-law, Juanita Dayley; brothers-in-law, Marlin Dayley and Dutch Robinson; niece, Tracy Gorringe; nephew, Frederick Gorringe both of Oakley; and a grandson, Michael Adamson of Gooding.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Beau Ward officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakley Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho.

With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing prior and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced.

For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

