Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Friday, February 19, 2021

There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around today and tonight as a storm system continues to work its way through our area. In terms of new snow accumulation between this morning and tomorrow morning, a coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the Wood River Valley; 4 to 8+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills; and less than 2 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in all other locations.

It is also going to be chilly today and tonight as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a storm system leaves our area and as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. Sunday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers as this weak disturbance leaves our area and as another weak disturbance begins to approach our area. The temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs on both of these days are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on Monday as highs are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as a cold front works its way through our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as the next storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. A little breezy. Winds: West to SE 5-20 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially during the evening. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Warmer. Winds: West to SE 5-15 mph. High: 35

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. New snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible. Becoming breezy. Winds: SW to West 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of a coating to 3 inches is expected. Cold. Winds: SE to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 18

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly before midnight. Breezy. Winds: West 10-20 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 12

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 20

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A lot warmer and a little breezy. High: 50 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Warmer. High: 41 Low: 25

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and colder. High: 43 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy and a little colder. High: 37 Low: 14

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 39 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Colder. High: 32 Low: 11

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 32

