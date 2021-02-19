‘Targeted picketing’ bill prompts protest at lawmaker’s home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who introduced a bill to prohibit targeted picketing outside officials’ homes found torch- and pitchfork-wielding protesters gathered outside his own house Wednesday night.

Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell, posted about the demonstration at his home on social media accounts Thursday morning, calling it an intimidation tactic.

Chaney’s bill is co-sponsored with Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise. It comes in response to targeted protests that occurred last year outside health officials’ homes by people angry about coronavirus-related orders.

Opponents of the bill say it would violate their First Amendment right to free speech.

