‘Targeted picketing’ bill prompts protest at lawmaker’s home

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who introduced a bill to prohibit targeted picketing outside officials’ homes found torch- and pitchfork-wielding protesters gathered outside his own house Wednesday night.

Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell, posted about the demonstration at his home on social media accounts Thursday morning, calling it an intimidation tactic.

Chaney’s bill is co-sponsored with Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise. It comes in response to targeted protests that occurred last year outside health officials’ homes by people angry about coronavirus-related orders.

Opponents of the bill say it would violate their First Amendment right to free speech.

