Filer loses in heartbreaker to Sugar-Salem, Blackfoot handles Burley

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing twice to Sugar-Salem by double-digits this season, Filer took the Diggers to the brink, but couldn’t get the win.

Ella Fischer made a 3-pointer with under a minute left to give Filer a one-point lead, but Sugar-Salem sent it into overtime.

In overtime, a late 3-pointer from the Diggers gave Sugar-Salem the lead for good.

Sugar-Salem 40, Filer 36

Ella Fischer had 16 points and Alexis Monson had 14 for the Wildcats in the loss.

Filer plays in the third-place game Saturday at noon against Parma.

Other scores

Blackfoot 47, Burley 30

Blackfoot dominated the second half against a Burley team that struggled on offense. After a record-breaking 37 points Thursday, Amari Whiting still managed a game-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for Burley.

Burley will play for third place Saturday at noon against Sandpoint.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.