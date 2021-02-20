Advertisement

Filer loses in heartbreaker to Sugar-Salem, Blackfoot handles Burley

Both area schools fall in state semifinal matchups
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing twice to Sugar-Salem by double-digits this season, Filer took the Diggers to the brink, but couldn’t get the win.

Ella Fischer made a 3-pointer with under a minute left to give Filer a one-point lead, but Sugar-Salem sent it into overtime.

In overtime, a late 3-pointer from the Diggers gave Sugar-Salem the lead for good.

Sugar-Salem 40, Filer 36

Ella Fischer had 16 points and Alexis Monson had 14 for the Wildcats in the loss.

Filer plays in the third-place game Saturday at noon against Parma.

Other scores

Blackfoot 47, Burley 30

Blackfoot dominated the second half against a Burley team that struggled on offense. After a record-breaking 37 points Thursday, Amari Whiting still managed a game-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for Burley.

Burley will play for third place Saturday at noon against Sandpoint.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Buhl investigation
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert

Latest News

Filer loses in heartbreaker to Sugar-Salem, Blackfoot handles Burley. Both schools fall in...
Filer loses in heartbreaker to Sugar-Salem, Blackfoot handles Burley
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four....
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four
Monson’s big day helps Filer into state semifinals. Alexis Monson had 23 points in Filer’s...
Monson’s big day helps Filer into state semifinals
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four....
Burley’s Whiting breaks record in win over Middleton, Bobcats advance to state final four