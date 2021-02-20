Advertisement

Plane drops debris during emergency landing near Denver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Debris from a commercial airliner fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport.

A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing...
A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.(Broomfield Police/Twitter)

Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver.

No other details were immediately available from authorities.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview. “The plane just kind of continued on and we didn’t see it after that.”

Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

