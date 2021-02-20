Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s Facebook page, it happened in the Smiley Creek drainage, approximately eight miles Southwest of Galena Summit. Other members of the rider’s party were unable to revive the rider at the accident site.

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

