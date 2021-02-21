Advertisement

CSI men and women take care of Colorado Northwestern

Both basketball teams cruise to double-digit wins
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A balanced attack helped a Deng Dut-less CSI men’s basketball team top Colorado Northwestern Community College Saturday, 88-50.

Amoro Lado had 15 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Marcellious Lockett and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 12 points for CSI.

The 12th-ranked Golden Eagles finish the first round of Scenic West Conference play undefeated. CSI moves to 11-1 and 5-0 in conference play.

Women’s game

CSI 84, CNCC 50

The 17th-ranked women relied on 23 points for Kaitlin Burgess and 22 points for Sierra Davis to cruise past the Spartans.

Karmelah Dean added 12 points. The Golden Eagles move to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play

Coming up

Both CSI teams host Salt Lake Community College on Thursday and Snow College next Saturday.

