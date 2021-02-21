Advertisement

“Greater Idaho” will be on the ballot in five counties in May

Ballot initiatives regarding moving the Oregon/Idaho border will be on ballot in five Oregon counties
Ballot
Ballot
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Move Oregon’s Border announced ballot initiatives regarding moving the Oregon/Idaho border will be on the May 18, 2021 ballot in five Oregon counties. The organization — which promotes the greater Idaho movement — added they submitted 141% of signatures required in Baker and Lake counties and await signature verification, This is in addition to measure numbers having already been awarded to their initiatives in Grant, Malheur and Sherman counties.

According to their website, Move Oregon’s Border continues to collect signatures in seven other counties: Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Harney, Morrow and Umatilla. Oregon state law allows 24 months to collect signatures for ballot initiatives.

Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, stated “Oregon is a powder keg because counties that belong in a red-state like Idaho are ruled by Portlanders.” McCarter added “Divisions in Oregon are getting dangerous, so we see the relocation of the border as a way to keep the peace. It’s not divisive. Oregon and Idaho are already divided by a state line. The problem is that the location of the state line was decided 161 years ago and is now outdated. Its current location doesn’t match the cultural divide in Oregon. The Oregon/Washington border was updated in 1958. The Oregon/Idaho border was not.”

When asked why his followers haven’t moved to Idaho, McCarter said “We love our communities. We’re tied into them. It’s just the state government that we can’t stand.”

