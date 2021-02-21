Whiting sets two more tournament records as Burley takes third at state, Filer wins 3A third-place game

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley’s Amari Whiting set three 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament records this week.

Whiting had 31 points in the Bobcats’ win over Sandpoint in the third-place game Saturday at Middleton High School.

With 31 points, Whiting sets 4A tournament records for total points (82) and scoring average (27.3). She broke the record for points in a single game Thursday when she had 37 points against Middleton.

3A third-place game

Filer 53, Parma 50 (OT)

Filer’s Ella Fischer led all scorers with 20 points. Alexis Monson added 16 of her own in the Wildcat win.

Filer takes third place in 3A.

Boys Score

Snake River Conference tournament loser-out game

Murtaugh 55, Lighthouse Christian 48

Ty Stanger had a game-high 18 points for the Red Devils. Chris Gruning added 14 points for Murtaugh.

Jack DeJong had 17 in the loss for Lighthouse.

Murtaugh moves onto play Glenns Ferry in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

