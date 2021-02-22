Advertisement

Annual Safety and Business Fest to be held in a new fashion

CSI is excited to host Safety Fest, even though it will look different this year.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 11th annual safety fest is going to look a lot different this year, but the College of Southern Idaho is glad to still be hosting the event.

Instead of gathering at the campus, this year’s safety fest is all online.

Each seminar and training will be via Whova, which is a platform similar to Zoom. Each workshop is free to the public.

CSI is glad to still be able to promote safety in both the community and the workplace, even though it won’t be the same as years past.

“These events are designed to increase community awareness on safety issues, both in the workforce and in the community, there are over 90 classes, and these classes are going to focus on safety, health, and then trades and safety industries as well,” said Kendal Nield, who is in the Workforce and Development department at CSI.

Safety Fest is taking place from March 9th through 11th.

Registration is open now. To register visit this link.

