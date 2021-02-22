Advertisement

City of Jerome works to update transportation plan

The plan includes roadways, sidewalks, pathways.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Feb. 22, 2021
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Jerome is working to update its transportation plan, which was last updated in 2007. The transportation plan should be updated every 10 years.

“The transportation plan is basically the city’s plan on what we are going to do to improve our roadway’s sidewalks, pathways, and all means of transportation that people use to get around,” said Tyson Carpenter, Jerome’s engineer.

Over the past year, officials have been working with JUB Engineers to decide which areas of the city’s transportation are in need of improvement.

“We went through, kind of analyzed, what roadways need work, what roadways need to be expanded, where do we need to add roadways,” said Carpenter.

They are also looking at sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, especially in high traffic areas such as school zones or pedestrian crossings. “The other side of this is safety, where do we have safety issues with pedestrians, pedestrian crossings, vehicle accidents, that sort of thing,” said Carpenter.

The public is able to give their opinion through the month of February, through this link.

“This is how we decide which projects we are going to move forward with, and it also allows us to seek grant funding as those funds are available,” said Carpenter.

“We think it’s good to have a plan and do our best to follow that plan, and also recognizing that sometimes things change, and we adjust the plan as necessary,” said Carpenter.

The plan will be complete and adopted by the city council in early summer.

