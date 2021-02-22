Advertisement

Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

